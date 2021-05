Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt speaks to the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Australia, 20 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A family member, wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), waits to perform the last rites for COVID-19 victims at a cremation ground in New Delhi, India 29 April 2021. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks to the media during a press conference inside the Budget lockup ahead of handing down the Budget 2020/21 at Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australians returning to their country from India on Monday, when a return ban comes into force, could face jail and a fine, Canberra has warned.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Saturday defended the "drastic" decision adopted Friday by the government for those who have been in India for 14 days before their arrival in Australia, saying the measures are "designed to keep Australians safe." EFE