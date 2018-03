A factory worker pours molten iron at Backwell IXL in Geelong,, Victoria, Australia, 30 April 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Steel is cut into slabs at the BlueScope Steel plant in Port Kembla, south of Wollongong, Australia, 11 May 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL MILLER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (R) greets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull (L) during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

Washington, Mar 9 (efe-epa) - The President of the United States on Friday expressed his willingness to leave Australia out of the new tariffs on steel and aluminum, in exchange for a "security pact" with that country.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia. He is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship," Donald Trump said in a Twitter message.