Australia is to buy six Triton drones to monitor its maritime borders, the government said on Tuesday.

The six MQ-4C Triton remotely piloted aircraft will be purchased as part of a cooperative program with the United States Navy, according to a statement from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Minister of Defense Industry Christopher Pyne.