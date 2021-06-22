Tropical fish swim along the edges of a coral reef off Great Keppel Island, Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia, 25 November 2016. EPA-EFE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government announced on Tuesday that it will challenge a recommendation by the United Nations that the Great Barrier Reef be declared World Heritage in Danger.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) indicated Monday night in the draft decision that the Australian government should have "stronger and clearer commitments" to protect the Great Barrier Reef, particularly from climate change, "but also towards accelerating water quality improvement and land management measures."