Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Nov.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia on Monday announced the creation of a special intelligence task force to combat espionage and foreign interference amid growing concerns over threat posed by China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned of an evolution of external threat and remarked that this new body would coordinate all the country's intelligence agencies to help "discover, track and disrupt" foreign interference posing a threat to national security.