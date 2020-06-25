Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) speaks to the media in the Sydney Coliseum Theatre during a tour of West HQ at Rooty Hill in Sydney, Australia, 25 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government is set to deploy more than 1,000 soldiers in the state of Victoria to assist in containing the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the second most populated state of the country, Australia's defense minister said on Thursday.