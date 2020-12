A Chinese national flag flies at the Chinese Embassy in Canberra, Australia, 30 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Delegates walk past the WTO logo during the WTO Director-General selection process, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO), in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham speaks to the media during a press conference at QT Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to settle a dispute over China's decision to impose stiff tariffs on its barley at the beginning of the year amid a climate of growing trade tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

"This is the logical and appropriate next step for Australia to take," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said at a press conference in Canberra, where he announced this move against China's imposition of over 80 percent tariffs on Australian barley. EFE-EPA