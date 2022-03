Federal Defence Minister Peter Dutton (L) and Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) visit Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Thursday, March 10, 2022. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) receives a briefing on Flood damage while visiting Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia’s prime minister announced Thursday an increase of 18,500 troops in the defense force by 2040 to reach around 80,000, with the aim of his country facing "threats" in the Indo-Pacific region.

The increase in military personnel, described as the largest in peace time, will cost Canberra about AU$38 billion ($27.8 billion), Scott Morrison told reporters during a visit to Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane.