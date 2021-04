Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Star Scientific, a hydrogen research facility in Berkeley Vale, Central Coast NSW, Australia, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) and Minister for Energy Angus Taylor visit Star Scientific, a hydrogen research facility in Berkeley Vale, Central Coast NSW, Australia, 21 April 2021. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will invest around $417 million in clean hydrogen projects as well as the capture and storage of carbon, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, a day before a virtual climate summit hosted by United States President Joe Biden.