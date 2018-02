Members of the Care Leavers Australasia Network (CLAN) hold up a banner thanking the commission as they await the final report from the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse outside Government House in Canberra, Australia, Dec. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will issue a national apology to victims of child sexual abuse in public or religious institutions by the end of the year, the prime minister said Thursday.

"As a nation, we must mark this occasion in a form that reflects the wishes of survivors and affords them the dignity to which they were entitled as children, but which was denied to them by the very people who were tasked with their care," Malcolm Turnbull said.