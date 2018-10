A handout picture made available by the Australian Department of Defense on Oct 3, 2014 shows a Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft refueling at mid air from a RAAF KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport en route to the Middle East Region. EPA-EFE FILE/AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE/SGT ANDREW EDDIE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom will carry out military drills between Oct. 2 and 19 in the South China Sea, a disputed maritime area claimed by China and several other countries, official sources reported on Monday.

The exercises will include field training, a series of live fire as well as command post exercises, Australian contingent commander Nicholas Pratt said in a statement from the Australian Department of Defense.