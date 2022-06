Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, 11 June 2022. EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Defence Minister Christopher Pyne (2-L), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) and French Defence Minister Florence Parly (R) look on during the signing the Attack class submarine Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Australian Federal Government and French shipbuilder Naval Group, in Canberra, Australia, 11 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will pay French shipbuilder Naval Group AU$835 million ($589 million) in compensation for unilaterally breaking a contract for the construction of a dozen submarines, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Saturday.

During a press conference, Albanese said he hopes to travel to Paris soon to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron, with whom he had finalized the details of the agreement that could end diplomatic tension between the two countries.