Assistant Minister to the Treas­urer Michael Sukkar and Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims at a press conference over the recall of 2.3 million cars with defective Takata airbags, at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mick Tsikas/NO ARCHIVING

Australia Wednesday ordered a compulsory recall of 2.3 million vehicles over a possible defect in their airbag systems installed by Japanese company Takata, that has caused the death of 20 people worldwide.

According to the Australian government, at least one person died in the country after the system had exploded at the time of activation.