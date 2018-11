Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) samples fruit during a visit to a strawberry farm in Chambers Flat in southeast Queensland, Australia, 05 November 2018. EPA-EFE/TIM MARSDEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of Australia announced Monday a reduction in the conditions for granting seasonal work and backpacker visas to meet the demand for labor in the country's agricultural sector.

"We need to ensure that we get as many Australians into these jobs as we possibly can. But we also have to make sure that we actually get the job done," said Scott Morrison to justify the changes.