Protesters block Swanston Street at a vigil for refugees who have died on Manus Island, at the the State Library of Victoria in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Asylum seekers stare from behind a fence at the Oscar compound in the Manus Island detention centre, Papua New Guinea, Mar. 21, 2014 (reissued Jun. 14, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/EOIN BLACKWELL -- ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government announced on Wednesday the reopening of its Christmas Island Immigration Detention Center following the passing of a bill to facilitate the medical evacuation of asylum seekers and refugees the administration holds offshore.

“We have approved putting in place the reopening of the Christmas Island detention facilities, both to deal with the prospect of arrivals as well as dealing with the prospect of transfers,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference.