A view of the Qantas domestic terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at the Lodge in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 01 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian states that have fully vaccinated 80 percent of their population will be able to reopen international borders to citizens and residents in November, according to a plan outlined by the prime minister on Friday.

"Many countries around the world have now safely reopened to international travel and it will shortly be time for Australia to take the next step," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.