A general view of the North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (2-R) greets Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson (R) as they attend the North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the North Atlantic Council meeting at the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's prime minister announced that negotiations to reach a free trade agreement with the European Union will resume in the coming months, his office reported Thursday.

Anthony Albanese said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had expressed a desire for the negotiations to restart during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday.