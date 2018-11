Police are seen redirecting pedestrians away from an incident on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES ROSS

Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (L) looks on as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) speaks during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

Australia will modify a law to revoke the citizenship of convicted terrorists with dual nationality, irrespective of the severity of their sentence, the prime minister said on Thursday.

Scott Morrison and Interior Minister Peter Dutton announced the changes at a joint press conference in Sydney.