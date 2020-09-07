A general view of Centre Place in Melbourne, Australia, 28 August 2020 (issued 20 August 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 04 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia will produce and distribute nearly 85 million doses of new COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021, if trials are successful, under a billion-dollar agreement with two pharmaceutical companies announced Monday.

Under the deal, worth about AU$1.7 billion ($1.2 billion), the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca and the University of Queensland with CSL will provide more than 84.8 million vaccine doses for the Australian population, almost entirely manufactured in Melbourne, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. EFE-EPA