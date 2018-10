Dr Beth O'Connor from Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, Doctors Without Borders) addresses the media in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 11 October 2018. The international humanitarian medical NGO called for the immediate evacuation of all refugees on Nauru after the Nauruan government forced them out of the country last week, abruptly ending their free medical care for refugees and local Nauruans. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANNY CASEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A protester takes a break during the Evacuate Manus and Nauru Protest - 'Five Years Too Long, 12 Deaths Too Many' Protest at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, 21 July 2018. Refugee Action Coalition (RAC) Sydney organised a protest against mandatory offshore detention. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities evacuated eleven children from the detention center for undocumented immigrants, that Canberra sponsors in Nauru, to Australia to provide medical assistance, local media reported Tuesday.

Officials of the Australian Border Force on Monday transferred the eleven children and their families to Australia for medical treatment, while there are still another 52 children on the island, according to national broadcaster ABC News.