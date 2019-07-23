Australia has received an onslaught of fresh criticism over the lack of press freedom in the country after the arrest of a French journalist who was covering a protest against one of the largest coal mines in the world.
Hugo Clement of the French public TV channel France 2 and two members of his team were filming a group of demonstrators who were protesting and attempting to block a railway line that leads to a coal terminal of the Adani Group at the Abbot Point deep-water coal port near Bowen, in northeastern Queensland, when they were detained without prior explanations, the journalist said.