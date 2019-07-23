A handout image made available on July 23, 2019 shows an anti Adani protestor, 37-year-old teacher Jesse Secomb, who secured himself to a concrete barrel on railway tracks leading into the Abbott Point Coal Terminal, near the Queensland town of Bowen, Australia on January 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Frontline Action on Coal HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Australia has received an onslaught of fresh criticism over the lack of press freedom in the country after the arrest of a French journalist who was covering a protest against one of the largest coal mines in the world.

Hugo Clement of the French public TV channel France 2 and two members of his team were filming a group of demonstrators who were protesting and attempting to block a railway line that leads to a coal terminal of the Adani Group at the Abbot Point deep-water coal port near Bowen, in northeastern Queensland, when they were detained without prior explanations, the journalist said.