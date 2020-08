Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government announced Thursday an investment of AU$1.6 billion (nearly $1.2 billion) to strengthen cyber security and protect the country from threats such as drug trafficking, terrorism, computer hacking and online child sexual abuse.

The Australian Cyber Security Strategy 2020 aims to create new capabilities and protect both its citizens and private companies against an increasing number of cyber attacks, which cost the country some AU$29 billion annually. EFE-EPA