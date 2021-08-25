Authorities in Australia’s province of New South Wales, the most affected by the pandemic in the country, urged citizens Wednesday to be vaccinated after recording 919 new Covid-19 infections in the region.
Shoppers wear face masks in Merrylands, Sydney, Australia, 25 August 2021. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Shoppers wear face masks in Merrylands, Sydney, Australia, 25 August 2021. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Face masks are displayed for sale in a shop window in Merrylands, Sydney, Australia, 25 August 2021. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
