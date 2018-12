A Thai Immigration officer walks outside the detention center of the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, Thailand, Apr. 2, 2012. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

The Australian foreign minister on Sunday urged Thailand to free Bahraini footballer Hakeem Al-Araibi, who was granted refugee status in Australia in 2017.

Al-Araibi, who plays for semi-professional Australian soccer team Pascoe Vale, was detained on Nov. 27 upon landing in Bangkok, where he had travelled with his wife for a holiday, due to an Interpol Red Notice which has since been withdrawn.