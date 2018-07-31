Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia, the United States, and Japan are set to establish a trilateral partnership to invest in infrastructure and promote economic development and peace in the Indo-Pacific region, the Australian government said on Tuesday.

"This partnership represents our commitment to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open and prosperous," the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said in a joint statement along with the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation.