Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton gives opening remarks for the Counter Terrorism Conference at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, special summit, in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICK RYCROFT

Australia and Southeast Asian countries face a growing security threat with terrorists using more sophisticated technology, Australia's interior minister said on Saturday.

Peter Dutton was addressing a conference on terrorism in Sydney as part of a special ASEAN-Australia summit.