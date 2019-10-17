Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General of Security Duncan Lewis speaks during a terror alert announcement at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Nov. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The threat of terrorism in Australia from the extreme right has increased in recent years, an intelligence report warned Thursday, adding that it would be most likely that attacks would be perpetrated by lone actors or small groups.

"Extreme right-wing groups in Australia are more cohesive and organized than they have been over previous years," said Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO) chief Duncan Lewis in an annual report presented Wednesday to parliament and released Thursday. EFE-EPA