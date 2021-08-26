The Australian government warned its citizens and visa holders in Afghanistan on Thursday to stay away from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul due to the "high threat" of a terrorist attack amid evacuation operations.
People struggle to get into the Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the country in Kabul, Afghanistan, 23 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER
Afghans try to reach the airport after the Taliban announced they wouldn't allow access any longer, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 25 August 2021. EPA-EFE/AKHTER GULFAM
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows crowds and traffic at the entrance of Kabul Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 23 August 2021 (issued 24 August 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
