Rain clouds start to form in the sky near the regional town of Harden, New South Wales, Australia, Oct 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PERRY DUFFIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities on Tuesday warned of new cases of fish deaths after nearly 1 million died in the main river system in the southeastern part of the country affected by drought and intense heat.

The Department of Primary Industries of the state of New South Wales said in a statement that "with drought conditions expected to continue over the coming months it is likely more fish kills will occur without significant rainfall to generate replenishment flows."