Airport workers protest outside Brisbane Airport in Brisbane, Australia, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hundreds of airport workers assembled outside the domestic terminal of Brisbane Airport on Tuesday morning to protest poor working conditions and demand a safe and secure sky as part of a global action day.

From 11 am, protesters held aloft banners and shouted slogans to demand an end to forced part-time hours, low rates of pay, split shifts and poor working conditions, reported an efe-epa journalist on the ground.