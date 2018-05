Philip Wilson leaves the Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, Australia, 22 May 2018. The Adelaide Archbishop has been found guilty of concealing historical child sexual abuse. EPA-EFE/Peter Lorimer

Victim Peter Creigh embraces family members outside the Newcastle Court in Newcastle, Australia, 22 May 2018. Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson has been found guilty of concealing historical child sexual abuse. EPA-EFE/Peter Lorimer

Archbishop Philip Wilson arrives at Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, Australia, 22 May 2018. The Adelaide Archbishop is accused of concealing abuse in the NSW Hunter Valley region in the 1970s. EPA-EFE/Peter Lorimer

An Australian court on Tuesday found the archbishop of Adelaide guilty of concealing child sex abuse cases in the 1970s, although his sentence will be announced at a later date.

Magistrate Robert Stone of Newcastle Court on Tuesday found Adelaide's archbishop Philip Wilson guilty of four charges over his attempt to cover up for sexual abuse committed by late priest James Fletcher.