Archbishop Philip Wilson leaves the Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, 22 May 2018. Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson has been found guilty on four charges of concealing child sexual abuse during the 1970's. EPA-EFE/PETER LORIMER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The archbishop of Adelaide announced Wednesday that he will step down from office temporarily, a day after a court in Australia found him guilty of concealing child sexual abuse by another priest more than 40 years ago.

"If at any point in time it becomes necessary or appropriate for me to take more formal steps, including by resigning as Archbishop, then I will do so," Philip Wilson said in a statement.