A digital display shows the indicator board at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian bank shares Tuesday recorded their highest increases in almost a decade, a day after the release of a report on decades of wrongdoing and malpractices in the financial sector.

The Australian stock index ASX 200, which gained 5 percent during the day, closed up 1.9 percent at 6,005.90 points, while the All Ordinaries Index increased 1.7 percent to 6,068.10.