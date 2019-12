Westpac signage is seen in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 13 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's banking regulator announced Tuesday that it is investigating Westpac, the country's second-largest bank, amid its alleged child exploitation and money laundering scandal.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) also ordered Westpac to double its capital requirement add-ons to AU$1 billion ($686.8 million), according to a statement by the regulatory body. EFE-EPA