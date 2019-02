Cardinal George Pell reacts at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) is seen in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) is seen in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell, who was once the third-most powerful figure in the Vatican and Australia's senior-most Catholic, has been found guilty of sexually abusing two minors.

The verdict by a jury in Melbourne's county court was handed down on Dec. 11. But Judge Peter Kidd barred it from being reported until now due to legal reasons and to avoid it from influencing another sexual abuse allegation against the Vatican's former chief financial officer.