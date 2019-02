Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) is seen in Melbourne, Australia, 26 February 2019. Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell was found guilty on five charges of child sexual assault after an unanimous verdict on 11 December 2018, the results of which were under a suppression order until being lifted on 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, who used to be the third most powerful figure in the Vatican, was found guilty of child sexual abuses by a jury in Melbourne, judicial sources announced Tuesday.

Pell, the highest-ranking priest of the Australian Catholic Church, raped a 13-year-old altar boy in the 1990s and sexually abused another boy of the same age at the prestigious St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne.