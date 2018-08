The view from the cockpit of the helicopter high above the Southern Alps on Jul. 6, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/Will Knight NO ARCHIVING

The view down Mount Aspiring in New Zealand on Dec. 13, 2002.

Rescue teams in New Zealand on Friday evacuated the Australian climber trapped on Mt Aspiring for nearly a week in sub-zero temperatures.

Terry Harch, 29, was spotted from the air on Thursday night after he activated his emergency beacon on Monday, but could not evacuated until Friday evening due to bad weather.