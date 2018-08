Burnt motorbikes are seen outside one of the churches that was hit by the bomb blast in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

An Indonesian police officer stands guard outside a police headquarters that was hit by a suicide bomb blast in Surabaya, East Java, East Java, Indonesia, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

The office of the Australian Consulate-General in the Indonesian city of Surabaya in Java island, boosted security measures on Thursday, following a terror attack threat.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade updated its travel warning for Indonesia and said that its personnel in Surabaya were "currently adopting enhanced security measures and limiting their movements" and would not attend an event at a local university on Aug. 23.