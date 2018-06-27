An Australian court ordered Air New Zealand to pay AU$15 million ($11 million) in penalties for its role in a global cartel of airlines that fixed air freight charges, officials said Wednesday.
The Federal Court of Australia said that Air New Zealand reached agreements with other companies to fix the price of fuel and insurance surcharges on air freight services from Hong Kong, and insurance and security charges from Singapore, to various locations, including Australian airports, between 2002 and 2007.