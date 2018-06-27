Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon, Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ) Chairman Graeme Samuel, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, Virgin Australia Group CEO John Borghetti and Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp at an Australian and New Zealand airline event at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Australian court ordered Air New Zealand to pay AU$15 million ($11 million) in penalties for its role in a global cartel of airlines that fixed air freight charges, officials said Wednesday.

The Federal Court of Australia said that Air New Zealand reached agreements with other companies to fix the price of fuel and insurance surcharges on air freight services from Hong Kong, and insurance and security charges from Singapore, to various locations, including Australian airports, between 2002 and 2007.