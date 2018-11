Australian actor Geoffrey Rush (L) and his wife Jane Menelaus leave the Federal Court in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. Rush is suing Nationwide News for defamation. EPA-EFE/Peter Rae

An Australian court on Friday was told that Australian actor Geoffrey Rush may never work again due to media reports of alleged sexual misconduct made against him by a young actress.

The verdict in the defamation suit will be handed down in 2019, the judge said on Friday.