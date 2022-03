A view of a billboard opposing the Waratah Coal project on a truck outside Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 12 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters are seen during School Strike 4 Life protest, in Melbourne, Australia, 21 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A mannequin depicting a child covered in coal is seen during an Extinction Rebellion Protest in Brisbane, Australia, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/DARREN ENGLAND NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An Australian court on Tuesday overturned a landmark ruling from last year that required the environment minister to have a duty of care to protect young people from climate change harm in approving new fossil fuel projects.

Three judges at the Federal Court of Australia in Melbourne ruled unanimously in favor of the appeal filed by Environment Minister Sussan Ley against the decision issued in May 2021.