Momena Shoma (2-R) arrives at the Supreme Court in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Roger Singaravelu leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Momena Shoma (C) arrives at the Supreme Court in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Bangladeshi student was sentenced to 42 years in jail by an Australian court on Wednesday for intentionally engaging in a terrorist act after stabbing her homestay landlord last year.

On Feb, 9, 2018, Momena Shoma stabbed Roger Singaravelu in the neck with a large kitchen knife while he was taking a nap with his five-year-old daughter in his Melbourne home. Both survived the attack.