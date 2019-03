Cardinal George Pell's lawyer Robert Richter QC (L) leaves the County court during a break in Cardinal Pell's trial at County Court in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The plaque celebrating Cardinal George Pell's tenure as Archbishop of Sydney at St Mary's Cathedral is seen splattered with green paint in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Court of Appeal will consider Cardinal George Pell's application to appeal his conviction on five charges of child sexual assault in 1996 in June, legal sources said Wednesday.

The hearing will be held on Jun.5 and 6, the Supreme Court of Victoria said in a statement.