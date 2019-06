Christians pray outside the Supreme Court of Victoria where Cardinal George Pell is appearing, in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The judges considering the appeal by Australian Cardinal, George Pell, against his conviction for child sex offenses on Thursday adjourned the hearing and reserved judgment in the case.

At the end of the two-day hearing presided over by a three-judge panel, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Victoria, Anne Ferguson, said that the court would give its decision later without announcing a date.