A flooded street in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON O'BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A flooded street in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JASON O'BRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Flooding at Windsor in north western Sydney, Australia, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

SES flood rescue team members inspect floodwaters flowing over the New Windsor Bridge at Windsor in north western Sydney, Australia, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A family is rescued after their boat capsized as they were being evacuated from a flooded property at Upper Colo in north western Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A family of four is evacuated from a flooded property at Upper Colo in north western Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

State Emergency Service flood rescue and Surf Life Saving Association boats are seen on the Hawkesbury River at Sackville in north western Sydney, Australia, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Defense Force was deploying helicopters and troops to the state of New South Wales on Monday to support flooding search and rescue tasks, as intense rain may force the evacuation 15,000 more people.

"Australian Defense Force (ADF) helicopters will today deploy to NSW to support search and rescue activities for the flood emergency," Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud and Acting Defense Minister Marise Payne said in a joint statement. EFE-EPA