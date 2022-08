Australian Minister of Defense Richard Marles delivers remarks, during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 13 July 2022. EFE-EPA/FILE/SHAWN THEW

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Sunday he would tour Germany, the United Kingdom, and France to boost security ties with Europe.

The visit beginning Monday will be the first the minister to the European countries since the Labor government led by Anthony Albanese took power in Australia in May.