(FILE) Abuse victim Peter Gogarty (C) speaks to the media outside the Newcastle Court where the Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson is appearing for sentencing, in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, Jun. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) Archbishop Philip Wilson leaves the Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER LORIMER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Australian court on Tuesday announced the sentence of 12 months in prison for the former archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, as he was found guilty of covering up child sexual abuse cases during the 1970s.

Newcastle Magistrate Robert Stone also ruled that Philip Wilson, 67, will not be granted parole until he reaches half of the sentence, according to local broadcaster ABC.