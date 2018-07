Abuse survivor Daniel Feenan talks to the media outside Newcastle Local Court, in Newcastle after the sentencing of the Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson, in Newcastle, Australia, Jul. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Archbishop Philip Wilson arrives for sentencing at Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, Australia, Jul. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DARREN PATEMAN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A former Australian archbishop, convicted for covering up the abuse of minors by a priest, said Wednesday he would appeal the sentence.

Philip Wilson, the highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted in the case, was sentenced to a one year jail term on Monday.