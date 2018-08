Australian filmmaker James Ricketson (L), is blocked by a Cambodian police officer in a police van while leaving the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Australian filmmaker jailed for six years for espionage in Cambodia

A court in Cambodia on Friday sentenced an Australian filmmaker to six years in jail after finding him guilty of espionage.

James Ricketson, 69, was arrested in June 2017 while filming with his drone a protest led by the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), banned in November of the same year.