Australian fire specialists prepare to board a fight at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, New South Wales, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A group of Australian firefighters left for the United States on Friday to assist in battling wildfires in the states of California, Oregon and Washington.

The firefighters gathered at the Sydney airport on Friday to travel to the western US, where fire authorities have been battling severe wildfires in recent weeks, according to an efe-epa journalist.